The Election Commission today reacted sharply to allegations of Mamata Banerjee’s party that it had failed to protect the Bengal Chief Minister, who was injured yesterday at a crowded area in Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress said the Election Commission could not shun responsibility as it is in charge of law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal. It also alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life” their chief and linked it to the abrupt removal of the Bengal police chief a day before by the Election Commission.

The poll panel said today it was “completely incorrect” to suggest that it had taken over the law and order machinery in the state.

The Trinamool memorandum was “full of insinuations” that questioned the panel, said the Election Commission in its reply.