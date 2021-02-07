The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added.

