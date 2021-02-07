An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
