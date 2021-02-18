DRDO GTRE apprenticeship training list is expected to be released soon.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that apprenticeship training list of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) Bangalore will be released in the fourth week of February. “The list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Apprenticeship Training 2021 (Graduate/ Diploma/ ITI) at GTRE, Bangalore will be displayed shortly (Tentatively 04th Week of February 2021),” the DRDO has said.

The details of the apprenticeship in GTRE was notified in January.

A total of 150 apprenticeships will be filled at graduate, diploma and ITI level.

The DRDO is currently inviting applications for one- year apprenticeship at Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. A total of 62 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the applications till February 27. Candidates have to send the scanned copies of the forms along with the required document through email to [email protected]

Meanwhile, the application process for apprenticeship at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad is over. The training is expected to begin on April 1. The trades for which the apprenticeship training will be provided are fitter, turner, machinist, pattern maker, welder, electrician, machine tool maintenance, diesel mechanical, mechanic, lab assistant, electronics mechanic, CNC programmer cum operator, attendant operator chemical plant, painter, computer networking technician and computer operator and programming assistant disciplines.

