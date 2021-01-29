DRDO-DRDL Hyderabad invites application for apprenticeship.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprenticeship in the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. Candidates with ITI pass certificates in the relevant trades are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship. The training will begin on April 1.

Application Form

Candidates have to email the completely filled application form to DRDO. Details regarding this can be found from the official notification.

“DRDL proposes to engage ITI apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 purely for one year apprenticeship training in various trades. Stipend will be provided as per the apprenticeship rules,” the DRDO has notified.

The trades for which the apprenticeship training will be provided are fitter, turner, machinist, pattern maker, welder, electrician, machine tool maintenance, diesel mechanical, mechanic, lab assistant, electronics mechanic, CNC programmer cum operator, attendant operator chemical plant, painter, computer networking technician and computer operator and programming assistant disciplines.

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is February 15.

Candidates passed from NCVT and SCVT only are eligible and should pass the qualifying exam, the DRDO has said in the notification.

“Candidates should not have undergone or presently undergoing apprenticeship training in DRDL or elsewhere,” it has also said in the notice.

