Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Former NBA player Rex Chapman and numerous others have shared a doctored video with millions of social media followers of the White House band supposedly performing the song ‘Hit the Road Jack’ ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House – ‘Hit The Road Jack,’” Chapman, who has racked up a history of tweeting out misleading information, wrote on Tuesday evening about the song, made famous by Ray Charles in 1962.

Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”… pic.twitter.com/B0kXDgqggB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2021

Other liberal users were apparently so full of glee and desire to believe the moment happened that they happily shared and celebrated the footage too, including director Taika Waititi and ‘Back to the Future’ star Lea Thompson.

The video, however, was quickly called out by many as fake. The original footage, posted by CNN’s Jim Acosta, contains no such music being played.

The Shazam app, which identifies songs, reveals that the music on the doctored clip is from a performance by the Ohio State University Marching Band, conducted by Jon R. Woods, who died in 2015.

Preps for Biden inaugural… you can hear the band playing on WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/8tBdFy1cDS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 18, 2021

Why is there no ‘manipulated media’ tag on this manipulated media? @jack https://t.co/NT7WpBTBDY — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 20, 2021

The video has yet to be tagged with a manipulated media disclaimer by Twitter, a warning slapped on numerous videos and tweets shared by Donald Trump.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Source link

Read Biden inauguration: New president to be sworn in amid Trump snub