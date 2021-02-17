A devotee of Lord Jagannath has donated ornaments worth over Rs 2.33 crore.

Bhubaneswar:

On the occasion of Shree Panchami, a devotee of Lord Jagannath has donated specially designed gold and silver ornaments, worth over Rs 2.33 crore, for the trinity of the 12th century shrine, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri said.

Weighing over 8 kg, the ornaments are made of gold (4.858 kg worth over Rs 2.30 crore) and silver (3.876 kg valued at Rs 2.91 lakh) and will be used during special rituals.

A representative of the devotee met the SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and handed over the ornaments at the temple office in the presence of some management committee members and other officials on Tuesday.

“The devotee has requested not to reveal his identity as he does not want publicity,” Mr Kumar said.

The gold jewellery included ”Jhoba” (middle part of the idol), ”Srimukha” (face) and ”Padma” (lotus) for the three deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

The ornaments include 40 ”Srimukha Padma” and two ”Jhoba” for Lord Balabhadra, 53 ”Srimukha Padma” and two ”Jhoba” for Lord Jagannath and two ”Tadaki” and two ”Jhoba” for Devi Subhadra.

The ornaments were kept in the treasury of the temple office amid tight security.

The temple administration will later hand over the jewellery to the ”Bhandara Mekapa” (temple treasurer).

Earlier, a devotee from Bhubaneswar had donated ”Surjya” (Sun) and ”Chandra” (Moon) ornaments for the deities of the Srimandir.

On January 10, a devotee had donated gold ornaments weighing over 300 gm.