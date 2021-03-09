It is an effort to silence my voice, said Delhi Riots Lawyer Mehmood Pracha. (File)

New Delhi:

Advocate Mehmood Pracha has alleged that the Delhi Police raided his office in southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Tuesday.

Mehmood Pracha alleged that around 100 police personnel came to raid his office about 12:30 pm on Tuesday, however, nobody was present there.

There was no immediate official reaction from the Delhi Police on the claim made by the advocate.

“It is an effort to silence my voice. We have submitted a complaint to chief metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday and they have summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) on Wednesday at 10.30 am,” Mehmood Pracha said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell in December 2020 had raided the premises of Mr Pracha in a case related to alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a northeast Delhi riots case.

Delhi police sources said the Court had ordered that the search ordered previously, which could not be then executed due to obstructions caused by Mr Pracha, be completed vide a fresh order.

Since Mr Pracha was not available at his office toon Tuesday, it was postponed seeking his next availability, they said.