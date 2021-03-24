A total of 82,331 Covid tests were conducted in 24 hours in Delhi. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi reported 1,254 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — the biggest single-day spike in over three months, while six people died due to the virus, taking the overall death count to 10,973.

The last time the cases were this high was on December 18 when the national capital recorded 1,418 coronavirus cases.

A total of 769 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate remained over 1 per cent for the fifth consecutive day at 1.52 per cent.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 6,51,227, out of which 6,35,364 patients have recovered while 4,890 active cases remain. A total of 82,331 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 888 cases on Monday and 823 on Sunday, according to official data.

Amid a sudden spike in cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday said random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi’s airports, railway and bus stations. A bar was also placed on the public celebration of the coming Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra festivals. The government said safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls.

Public health experts are suspecting that the resurgence of the virus — considered the emergent second wave of Covid in the country — was triggered partially by mutant forms and also because of laxity in observing safety measures including the use of masks and social distancing.

A new “double mutant variant” of the coronavirus has been detected in 18 states in the country in addition to many other strains or variants of concern (VOCs) which have also found abroad, the Health Ministry said today amid fears of a second wave of the crisis in the country.

India today recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since early November, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to over 1.17 crore, the Union health ministry said.

With COVID-19 cases on a worrying rise across the country, the centre today urged states to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols during the upcoming festivals.