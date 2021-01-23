Somnath Bharti, in a statement, said he has full faith in the judiciary (File)

New Delhi:

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh by a Delhi Court on Saturday for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016, the leader said he will file an appeal against the order in a higher court.

The MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar is currently on bail granted on grounds of filing an appeal against his conviction in Delhi High Court, with a bond of Rs 20,000.

In a statement, Mr Bharti said that he has full faith in the judiciary while adding that he is filing an appeal against the court order by which he “was convicted and sentenced while other similarly placed four persons were acquitted”. “Justice will prevail because of the rights given in Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution of India,” he added.

“I am on bail and well-meaning friends are helping me draft an appeal to be filed with the higher court on utmost priority,” he said.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey while passing a judgment in the matter convicted Somnath Bharti for assaulting security guards at Delhi’s AIIMS in a case that was registered in 2016.

In the same matter, the court acquitted the other accused persons – Jagat Saini, Daleep Jha, Sandeep alias Sonu and Rakesh Pandey – from all charges made against them by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing MLA Somnath Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of the hospital.

The chief security officer accused AAP MLA and others of trying to encroach upon government land and disrupting peace at the hospital.

