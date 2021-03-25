Deepak Kochhar was arrested in September last year. (File)

Mumbai/ New Delhi:

Businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, today got bail in a corruption case. He was arrested last year in September by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in a deal between the bank and Videocon Group.

In 2019, the central probe agency – that investigates financial frauds – had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group to investigate alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning loans by ICICI Bank.

About a week after his arrest, Mr Kochhar, 60, had tested positive for coronavirus.