Covid: New Zealand quarantine hotel worker sacked after ‘inappropriate encounter’
BBC, 2 days ago 0 1 min read
Brigadier Jim Bliss, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the employee had been sent home and told to self-isolate following the incident, and was later fired. The returning traveller was given a formal written warning by police, reports say.
