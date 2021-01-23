Hungary’s government, which has complained over the time it is taking EU regulators to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, has reached a deal with Russia to buy up large quantities of its Sputnik V vaccine, even though it has not received EU approval.
Previous
Covid: Italian PM brands vaccine delay 'unacceptable'
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Related posts
Products for you
Leave a Reply