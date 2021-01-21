Vanessa Pérez and her five siblings lost their mother, Mayra, to Covid-19 late last year. Vanessa is now the primary caregiver.
She is trying to gain guardianship of her three youngest siblings, one just six years old. Though she’s “always been like a second mum” she says she’s realising it’s an even bigger responsibility than she first imagined.
Video by Chloe Kim
BBC
