Vanessa Pérez and her five siblings lost their mother, Mayra, to Covid-19 late last year. Vanessa is now the primary caregiver.

She is trying to gain guardianship of her three youngest siblings, one just six years old. Though she’s “always been like a second mum” she says she’s realising it’s an even bigger responsibility than she first imagined.

Video by Chloe Kim

