A team of Nepalese climbers have become the first ever to summit the world’s second highest mountain K2 in winter. K2, along the Pakistan-China border, is notoriously challenging with high winds and sub-zero temperatures One of the leading members of the team is a former Gurkha and British special forces soldier Nirmal Purja. He spoke to BBC Pakistan correspondent Secunder Kermani.

