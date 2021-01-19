Conquering K2 in winter ‘together’
A team of Nepalese climbers have become the first ever to summit the world’s second highest mountain K2 in winter. K2, along the Pakistan-China border, is notoriously challenging with high winds and sub-zero temperatures One of the leading members of the team is a former Gurkha and British special forces soldier Nirmal Purja. He spoke to BBC Pakistan correspondent Secunder Kermani.
