Ramesh Chennithala asked CEO to look into his complaint. (File photo)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has approached the Election Commission against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in his press meets after the declaration of the April 6 Assembly polls.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chennithala said the Chief Minister had held media conferences on March 4 and 6 at the CPI(M) headquarters during which he announced new activities and policies of the government.

“In these press meets, he has announced new activities and policies of the government which is in violation of the model code of conduct,” the Congress leader alleged.

He said as per established norms, either the Chief Secretary or the Public Relations Department is the authorised authority to talk about the government policies after the election date is announced.

“However, the Chief Minister in violation of the norms and model code of conduct has announced new policies with an intention to lure voters,” the senior Congress leader alleged.

Mr Chennithala, in his letter, requested the CEO, Teeka Ram Meena to “prohibit” Mr Vijayan from making statements and announcements on government initiatives and policies.

He also requested the CEO to direct the Chief Secretary to make any routine announcements, if any.