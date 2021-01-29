China warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’ as US dismisses comments
BBC, 2 days ago 0 1 min read
The US responded later on Thursday. “We find that comment unfortunate and certainly not commensurate with our intentions to meet our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters, in the first statement by the new administration on China-Taiwan relations.
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply