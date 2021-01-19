It could lead to unprecedented international pressure facing China, but would that change Beijing’s behaviour? Today’s Beijing is emboldened by the consolidation of political power, positive economic growth amid a pandemic, and to some degree, political chaos in Washington. A Chinese state media representative has quickly hit back that the US has “committed genocide” of Americans with its botched handling of the pandemic.
