Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Conor McGregor arrived in prime shape as he made championship weight for his non-title bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor was the first man to step on the scale during Friday’s official weigh-in session in Abu Dhabi and, despite needing to weigh no more than 156 pounds, he delivered a statement by tipping the scale at a trim 155 pounds, which equates to the maximum allowable weight for a UFC lightweight title matchup.

Raising a finger to the skies, McGregor declared, “That’s 155. Championship weight!” before stepping off the scale and departing the scene.

McGregor’s appearance was swiftly followed by his opponent, as Poirier arrived and made weight with ease, coming in on the non-title limit of 156 pounds.

The other two lightweight contenders set for action also had no problem making weight, as New Zealand’s Dan Hooker and America’s Michael Chandler both successfully hit their marks ahead of their co-main event clash.

But all eyes will be on the main event, as McGregor returns looking to score a dominant victory over Poirier and, potentially, secure a blockbuster rematch with his nemesis, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Source link