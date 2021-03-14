At least 14 protesters were killed on Sunday by security forces in Yangon, local media’s reported, as clashes between the military and anti-coup protesters continue for a sixth week.
Martial law has been declared in two areas of Yangon.
And after two China owned factories were attacked, Beijing asked the authorities to protect its businesses.
Myanmar has been gripped by protests since the military coup on 1 February.
