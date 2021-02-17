The director of Framing Britney Spears has told the BBC she was unsure if the singer was even aware a documentary was being made about her – such was the hold of her father’s conservatorship.

The documentary examines Britney Spears’ attempt to remove her father from involvement in her affairs, but doesn’t feature an interview with the singer herself.

Samantha Stark said multiple attempts to get in touch with her failed, describing it as “heartbreaking.”