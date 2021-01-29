The first installment of Sputnik V vaccines have reached Bolivia, which is set to kick off its own vaccination drive on Friday. The plane with the inoculation was greeted by Bolivian President Luis Arce at the airport.

The aircraft carrying some 20,000 doses of the Russian vaccine touched down in La Paz on Thursday. On its way to Bolivia, the precious cargo made a stop in Argentina – which received another 220,000 doses of the Russia-made vaccine – before it was loaded up on a separate plane bound for the Bolivian capital.

Empieza la etapa de vacunación en #Bolivia. Tenemos que cuidar a nuestro personal médico que trabaja en terapia intensiva y que atiende directamente a los pacientes con Covid-19. Ellos son los primeros que recibirán la vacuna. pic.twitter.com/LjQqKyUXVA — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) January 29, 2021

Upon arrival, the plane was greeted by President Luiz Arce at El Alto International Airport. Arce personally inspected the boxes with the inoculation on board, and accompanied the freshly delivered vaccine as it was taken into storage.

On Twitter, Arce said that the much-anticipated delivery “opens a stage of hope for Bolivia,” adding that it was only “the first part of 5.2 million doses” to be procured from Russia.

Arce’s spokesman, Jorge Richter, said that Bolivia would start its immunization campaign on Friday, with the doses being earmarked for “the sectors that are most exposed and at the front line of contagion.”

In December, Bolivia struck a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the main sponsor behind Sputnik V, to supply the country with the vaccine.

Touting the impending delivery on Twitter earlier this week, Arce wrote that the scale of the first shipment was even larger than initially expected.

Las primeras vacunas ya están en camino a #Bolivia. Tenemos la buena noticia de recibir una cantidad mayor de la que se había anunciado; son 20 mil dosis que se aplicarán inicialmente a nuestro personal de salud que está en primera línea. #VamosASalirAdelante pic.twitter.com/kRVKCLg4CH — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) January 28, 2021

Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. It also became the first vaccine to be used in Bolivia’s neighbor Argentina, where the vaccination campaign is currently in full swing. Last week, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez became one of the first people over 60 in his country to be administered the Russian-developed jab.

Earlier this month, Bolivia also signed the deal to purchase five million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine from India. However, the first one million doses of the jab developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant are not expected to arrive in Bolivia until April.

