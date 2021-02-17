Nitish Kumar said second phase of the vaccination drive is underway in the state (File)

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday again voiced the demand for a caste-based census.

“I have been demanding a caste-based census for very long. Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it approved by the state legislative council and the state legislative assembly,” Mr Kumar said while interacting with media persons here.

He added, “It is very important to get this done once. After this, we will get to know the caste-demographic in our society and that will facilitate us in decision-making for work to be done for them.”

Meanwhile, upon being asked about the corona situation in the state, he said, “By active testing and treatment, the Corona situation in Bihar has improved a lot. Nevertheless, people still need to be very cautious about the infection.”

The chief minister added that the second phase of the vaccination drive is underway in the state after which people aged over 50 and people below age 50 with serious health complications will be administered vaccines.

Answering a query on Assembly session, he said, “We will hold an entire Budget session. The proceedings will be as earlier. Everyone is being advised to be conscious in the legislative council and legislative assembly by wearing masks and maintaining other preventive measures.”

When asked about the recent meeting between Kanhaiya Mr Kumar Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Bihar Cabinet and a close aide of the Chief Minister, Mr Kumar said that the former JNU student leader had previously met MLAs from his party regarding issues from their constituencies and there was nothing political about the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)