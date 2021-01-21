The portrait of another former president, Thomas Jefferson, has been paired with a man he frequently disagreed with, his former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton as “hallmarks of how differences of opinion, expressed within the guardrails of the Republic, are essential to democracy”, the Post quotes Biden’s office as saying.
