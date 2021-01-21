WORLD Biden inauguration leaves QAnon believers in disarray BBC, 21 hours ago 0 1 min read Support Independent Journalism by Donating QAnon: What is it and where did it come from? Source link Previous Biden to sign 10 executive orders to tackle Covid Next UK reaches 5 million Covid-19 vaccinations mark, but infection rates up from December BBC BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs. Related posts WORLD West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades BBC, 1 month ago 1 min read WORLD Twitter deletes China embassy’s Xinjiang ’emancipation’ tweet BBC, 2 weeks ago 1 min read WORLD Indian TV anchor’s texts spark cries for security leak inquiry after he discussed Pakistan airstrikes before they happened RT, 4 days ago 2 min read WORLD WhatsApp and Facebook to share users’ data outside Europe and UK BBC, 2 weeks ago 1 min read WORLD California halts injections of Moderna Covid vaccine batch due to ‘higher-than-usual number of adverse events’ RT, 4 days ago 2 min read WORLD Chelsea record PROFIT despite Covid chaos after not laying off ANY staff during pandemic – but summer spending spree NOT included RT, 3 weeks ago 3 min read
Leave a Reply