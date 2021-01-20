Support Independent Journalism by Donating emea tribune buy me a coffee

Los Angeles-born writer, Amanda Gorman, has become the youngest poet to perform at a presidential inauguration.

Miss Gorman says her poem The Hill We Climb is “about a new chapter in the United States, about the future, and doing that through the elegance and beauty of words.”

