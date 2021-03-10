New Delhi:

The consent of the Bengal government is not needed to investigate the coal scam in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme Court today. The top court is hearing petitions which oppose the probe, pointing out that the timing is suspect as elections are due in the state by the end of this month. The agency had earlier questioned Rujira Banerjee — the wife of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee — in the case.

In an affidavit in court today, the CBI said it is duty-bound to carry out the orders of the Vigilance Commission following an order by the top court. In this case, the Central Vigilance Commission had directed the CBI to continue the investigation following a complaint by the Eastern Coalfields.

The offence happened at an area under the control of the Railways, so Bengal’s withdrawal of consent for investigation does not matter.

The agency also added that earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred a similar case of illegal coal extraction to it.

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the CBI said officers of the Public Sector Unit, in collusion with private persons, were illegally extracting and transporting coal. This, the agency said, happens in more than one state.

The agency argued that it has the powers to investigate employees of Central government and there is no need for consent of the state government.