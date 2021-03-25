Bengal BJP Candidate Jitendra Tiwari Promises Free Trips To Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Gets Poll Body Notice
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Pandabeswar, West Bengal, Jitendra Tiwari was issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission (EC) for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said today.
Mr Tiwari made the remarks twice — while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and later at a party meeting.
The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the poll body on March 22 over the issue.
In his reply to the EC notice, Mr Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.
He also apologised to the EC for “being ignorant”.
