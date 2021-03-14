Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign

Kolkata:

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata on Sunday demanding the medical report of Chief Minister Mamata Mamata Banerjee to be made public.

“Mamata Banerjee first called it an attack, then accident and today she took out a procession. Her medical report should be made public as we suspect that doctors were influenced”, BJP MP Arjun Singh told mediapersons after the meeting.

The BJP delegation also handed over a letter to CEO over the same issue.

“The alleged attack has been used to extract the maximum possible political mileage. The Election Commission of India in its report today has ruled out the possibility of any such attack. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its cadre have attempted to use the Chief Minister’s purported injury which seems self-inflicted in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state,” reads the letter from the BJP state unit.

The letter stated that Trinamool’s allegation on BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not repeat to deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices,” it added.

Mr Singh’s remarks come on the backdrop of Ms Banerjee’s roadshow at Hazra in Kolkata on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an “attack”, as per the findings of the state’s Observers and Chief Secretary.

The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Ms Banerjee.

On March 10, Ms Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Ms Banerjee sustained “severe bone injuries” on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.