BEL has invited applications to fill vacancies in research staff in CRL, Ghaziabad

New Delhi:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to fill 10 posts in research staff in Central Research Laboratory, Ghaziabad. Experienced software professionals with minimum 4 years of work experience in C++, Java, Python, Algorithm Development, SW Documentation, SW Testing, AI and Big data Analytics can apply for this job.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application forms is March 9.

Candidates should have a full-time BE or BTech degree in computer science. The upper age limit for applicants belonging to the general category is 32 years as on January 31, 2021. 3 years relaxation in age will be given to candidates belonging to OBC category and 5 years to candidates from SC category, the BEL has said in the notification.

The pay scale of this post is Rs 50,000-3%-Rs 1,60,000 plus admissible allowances.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam or interview. “The candidates will be called upon to undergo a prescribed selection process, which may consist of Written Test / Interview or both depending on the requirement of the post for which selection has to be made. The detail of the venue of the written test / interview for the shortlisted candidates (after initial screening of the online application form submitted by the candidate) will be posted on the BEL Website,” it has been mentioned in the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News