Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86 

Legendary Atlanta Brave and Major League Baseball record holder Hank Aaron died Friday at the age of 86, according to Hank’s daughter.

Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, says the Brave Chairman Terry McGuirk.

We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank,” Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement released by the team. “He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

He stayed with the team for 21 years when they moved to Milwaukee and then Atlanta. He debuted in a major league game in 1954 in Milwaukee, after left fielder Bobby Thomson broke an ankle.

In 1974, Aaron hit home run number 715 in a game against the Dodgers, beating Babe Ruth’s record. By the end of his baseball career, he would have hit 755 home runs.

He returned to Milwaukee in 1975 to finish his career with the Brewers.

Aaron became the first player in the MLB to record 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

