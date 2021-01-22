In the early days of Covid-19, it was traced to a so-called “wet market” in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, and it was suggested that this was where it made the leap from animals to humans, although experts now believe it may simply have been amplified there.
BBC China correspondent Robin Brant has visited the market a year on.
Filmed and edited by Alex Shaw.
BBC
