Australian man survives crocodile attack by ‘prising jaws off his head’
BBC, 2 days ago 0 1 min read
“What he said to us was that a crocodile had bitten his head and in his effort to remove the jaws of the crocodile, he put his hands in to try and prise the jaws apart. In the process of trying to remove his hands, the jaws snapped shut on his forefinger,” he told reporters.
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply