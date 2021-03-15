Australia March 4 Justice: Thousands march against sexual assault
Tens of thousands of people have turned out to marches across Australia, protesting against the sexual abuse and harassment of women in the country.
They were spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, centred around Australia’s parliament.
The allegations have focused scrutiny on the conservative government.
