AstraZeneca Vaccine “Safe And Effective”: UK
NDTV, 4 days ago 0 1 min read
London, United Kingdom:
The UK government on Thursday defended the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after Denmark suspended the jab’s use, and insisted it would continue with its own rollout.
“We’ve been clear that it’s both safe and effective… and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters.
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Related posts
Hospital Ahead Of Her Jail Release
NDTV, 2 months ago 2 min read
Leave a Reply