Assam Assembly polls: “Will Bring Laws To Stop Love, Land Jihad”: Amit Shah At Rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said during an Assam poll rally that his party would, among other things, bring in laws to stop love and land jihad. He also promised Rs 2.5 lakh per Namgarh for the redevelopment of these places of religious congregation spread across the state.
