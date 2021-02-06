With performances at the 20 January inauguration and soon the Super Bowl, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is inspiring a new generation of artists to pursue their passion for poetry.
Hear from young poets in Washington DC as they discuss their excitement for the wave of attention the 22-year-old has brought to the craft.
Video by Alexandra Ostasiewicz
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply