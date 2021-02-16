Just one out of 2,000 beneficiaries report minor effects post vaccination, an official said.

New Delhi:

Just one out of 2,000 beneficiaries report minor effects post vaccination against COVID-19, the Centre said on Tuesday, noting that the rate of adverse event following immunisation has been recorded at 0.05 per cent.

Dispelling rumours, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said the vaccination will not impact fertility in any manner.

“The AEFI is 0.05 per cent, it is 1 in 2000 there is slight pain or fever. Spreading rumours like it will impact fertility are not true. The vaccines are eminently safe. I will appeal anganwadi workers and nurses to get vaccinated,” he said.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava further added that those taking aspirin and blood thinner can also be given these vaccines.

“There is no contraindication,” he said.

Mr Paul further said 24 countries have been sent vaccinations from India.

He urged people to maintain vigil and keep following COVID appropriate behaviour.

“70 per cent Indian population is still vulnerable. Vigil to contain this virus must continue. We still don”t fully understand the virus so we have to be serious about vaccination and COVID-19”s appropriate behaviour,” he said.