A case has been filed for “causing death by negligence” (Representational)

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh):

Six people were killed and six others were injured after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district in the early hours of today, the police said.

“A truck hit an auto near Gollapalli village at 4 am this morning. There were 12 people in the auto, including the driver. Six of them, including the driver, died on the spot while the others have been injured. They were taken to the Nuzvid government hospital,” Nuzvid Rural Circle Inspector Venkata Narayana told news agency ANI in a telephonic conversation.

“The condition of three people who were injured in the accident is critical. They have been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment. The victims have been identified as coolies from Lion Tanda village in Nuzvid Mandal,” Mr Narayana added.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code for “causing death by negligence”. The police are searching for the missing lorry driver.