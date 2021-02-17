5 Big Observations By Court
NDTV, 3 days ago 0 1 min read
New Delhi:
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani could not be proved, a Delhi Court said today, acquitting her of all charges. Ms Ramani had accused the former editor of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement of 2018.
Here are five big observations from today’s judgment:
- Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self confidence.
- The social stigma attached with the allegations… society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims.
- Even a man of (high) social status (standing) can be a sexual harasser.
- Right of reputation can’t be protected at the cost of right to dignity.
- Woman has right to put her grievance even after decades.
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Related posts
Amit Shah In Lok Sabha
NDTV, 7 days ago 2 min read
Leave a Reply