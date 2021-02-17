New Delhi:

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani could not be proved, a Delhi Court said today, acquitting her of all charges. Ms Ramani had accused the former editor of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement of 2018.

Here are five big observations from today’s judgment:

  1. Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self confidence.
  2. The social stigma attached with the allegations… society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims.
  3. Even a man of (high) social status (standing) can be a sexual harasser.
  4. Right of reputation can’t be protected at the cost of right to dignity.
  5. Woman has right to put her grievance even after decades.
