A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district has sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing a man over 11 years ago.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Anupam Goyal on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts Vikram Singh, Jandail Singh, Moru Raja and Monu.
The four had thrashed Ramratan to death on June 17, 2009.
A first information report (FIR) in the case was filed by victim’s brother Suraj Prasad Tiwari .
The court also ordered the convicts to give half of the fine amount to the victim’s family.
NDTV
