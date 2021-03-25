In the Kutch district, of total 85 posts of Principal only one was filled.

Gandhinagar:

Over 32 per cent posts of teachers of important subjects such as math and science, and over 80 per cent posts of principals are vacant in state-run secondary schools in Gujarat, the Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya, Education Minister Bupendrasingh Chudasama said in a written reply that against the sanctioned strength of 671 principals in secondary schools, only 107 posts were filled.

In the Kutch district, of total 85 posts only one was filled.

Of 2,120 posts of science, mathematics and English in secondary schools, 693 or 32.68 per cent were vacant.

While tabling budgetary demands for the education department, Mr Chudasama claimed that the student-teacher ratio has improved. Against the past ratio of one teacher for every 40 students, the current ratio is one teacher for every 28 students, said the minister.

“In the last five years, the state government has recruited over 13,900 primary teachers and over 3,900secondary and higher secondary school teachers. We are planning to recruit another 5,810 teachers for secondary and higher secondary soon,” he informed the House.

