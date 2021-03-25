Rescue operations are underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Mumbai:

At least two people were killed after a fire broke out last night at a hospital at a mall in Mumbai. More than 70 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident.

The incident comes at a time when India’s financial capital is yet again seeing an upsurge in Covid cases. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections to post a new high.

Last night, over 70 Covid patients were rushed out of Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital when the fire broke out at around 12:30 AM. Two of them, however, died, officials said.

Around 22 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to put out the flames, officials said. The cause of the incident is not yet known; a probe has been launched.

“Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot,” police officer Prashant Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Out of 73 covid patients, 30 patients have been shifted to Mulund Jumbo center, 3 patients shifted to Fortis Hosp and other patients themselves admitted in different hospitals of the ward,” a senior doctor confirmed.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news ageny ANI, “This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire.”

(With inputs from ANI)